WINNIPEG -- In a unanimous vote, the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee agreed to spend more than $2 million on the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters fraud case.

The city launched a lawsuit in January against several defendants including Caspian Construction and former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl, after RCMP concluded in court documents the city was the victim of a multi-million dollar fraud.

Construction costs for the downtown station went tens of millions of dollars over budget.

The committee approved a $2.25 million dollar over expenditure for external legal services, and to hire Deloitte to a forensic audit.

A city report said there are one million city records and tens of millions of pages from an RCMP investigation to sort through.

The city recently won a court decision to gain access to the information gathered by the Mounties.

The city filed the legal action after prosecutors decided not to charge anyone involved criminally.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.