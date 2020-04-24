WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will update residents on its latest measures to battle COVID-19.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the event.

Joining Bowman at the conference is Jay Shaw, assistant manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, along with Coun. Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

On Thursday, Bowman told reporters the city is not immune to the financial effects of COVID-19, and join a call from other municipalities for direct financial aid to help handle the COVID-10 crisis.

EXPANSION OF ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ROUTES

The City of Winnipeg announced on Friday that it is yet again expanding its bicycle and active transportation route schedule, and also adding in five new streets.

It said in a news release it’s making these adjustments in order to help with physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic,

“As the global pandemic continues to have an effect on our residents, I’m pleased to see an expansion of active transportation routes that can better facilitate physical distancing,” said Bowman in a statement.

“With ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19, the City is once again demonstrating its willingness and ability to innovate.”

The following four streets will be designated as bicycle/active transportation routes until Friday, May 29:

Lyndale Drive from Cromwell to Gauvin Street;

Scotia Street from Anderson (at Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenues;

Wellington Crescent from Academy Road (at Wellington) to Guelph Street; and

Wolseley Avenue from Raglan Road to Maryland Street.

The following five streets will now be designated routes between May 5 and May 29:

Assiniboine Avenue from Bedson Street to Westwood Drive;

Churchill Drive from Hay Street Jubilee Avenue;

Egerton Road from Bank to Morier Avenues;

Kildonan Drive from Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent, and Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place; and

Kilkenny Drive from Burgess to Patricia Avenues and Kings Drive.

The city noted that on these designated routes, vehicle traffic will be confined to one block through the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It also said it will re-evaluate at the end of May to decide if another extension is necessary.

Signs have been placed at all approach roads to tell drivers they are entering a bicycle/active transportation route.

The city highlights the fact that these roads aren’t closed, and reminds people to use caution and follow the rules of the road.