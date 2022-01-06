City of Winnipeg to update COVID-19 response

The City of Winnipeg is set to give an update on its COVID-19 response Thursday morning.

Mayor Brian Bowman is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The news conference comes one day after Winnipeg Police declared a state of emergency due to multiple COVID-19 cases among employees. The service said Wednesday there were 90 active COVID-19 cases and 170 employees have booked sick time for leave related to COVID-19.

Manitoba reported 252 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,752 new cases on Wednesday, but caution the number of daily cases may be larger than reported, due to the increased wait times for COVID-19 tests and test results in the province.

This is a developing story. More to come.