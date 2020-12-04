Advertisement
City of Winnipeg to update COVID-19 response at Friday news conference
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 9:56AM CST
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will update its response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning at City Hall. CTV News will live-stream this event.
Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, the city’s Emergency Operations manager, are scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m.
The city’s COVID-19 positivity rate as of Dec.3 is 14.9 per cent. The overall rate for Manitoba is 13.1 per cent.
This is a developing story. More to come.
