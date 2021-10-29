City of Winnipeg unveils COVID-19 testing and education plans for unvaccinated employees

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg has unveiled plans for online COVID-19 education and regular testing of employees in front-line positions where vaccinations are required but no proof of vaccination has been provided.

So far, the city said about 85 per cent of the approximate 5,500 designated employees have provided proof of full vaccination.

Those positions include employees who have ongoing direct contact with vulnerable residents like children under 12 years of age, or work in high-risk settings with ongoing direct contact with the public.

Designated employees who do not show proof of vaccination will be required to complete a COVID-19 education course by November 15, unless they submitted an accommodation or exemption request by November 1, or had already submitted a request and were assessed as needing education.

“We made efforts to reduce potential barriers to getting the vaccine by setting up vaccine clinics at various workplaces, and we have been sharing information with employees about COVID-19 to help address potential vaccine hesitancy,” said Michael Jack, the City of Winnipeg’s Chief Administrative Officer. “It’s our hope that those in designated positions will choose to get vaccinated after completing the online training module.”

There is an alternative for unvaccinated staff in positions with a vaccine mandate.

The city said in addition to the online COVID-19 education, the employee would have to undergo regular testing beginning the week of November 15.

For employees that refuse testing and the city’s online COVID-19 education, they will not be allowed to come to the workplace and may be required to leave without pay starting November 15.