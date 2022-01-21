City of Winnipeg warns of COVID-19 exposure in council chambers

The City of Winnipeg says those who attended a recent city committee meeting have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

The announcement was made in a Friday news release, and said people who attended the executive policy committee meeting on Jan. 19, including “members of EPC, City staff, delegates and members of the media,” may have been exposed.

The city said those who attended the meeting have been advised they do not need to self-isolate, but need to monitor for symptoms and follow the province’s public health guidelines if symptoms start to develop.

“All attendees inside City Hall are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to maintain a distance of at least six feet, and to wear a mask,” the city said in a statement.

The city added council chambers has also received a thorough cleaning with an antistatic fogging system.