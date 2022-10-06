City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week

The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.

On Thursday, CUPE Local 500 announced that its bargaining committee has set Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. as the deadline for the City of Winnipeg to offer an “acceptable” deal. If this deal is not reached, 5,000 frontline city workers will be on strike come Wednesday.

“The city’s going to have to step up to the plate and ensure that we are a competitor in this labour market and ensure that we’re able to deliver services,” said Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, on Thursday.

CUPE 500 said it has given the city a lot of time to provide an acceptable deal, but instead, the city has offered, “long-winded ways to give frontline workers less than they deserve, leaving them further behind.”

The union noted the city is losing staff members and is dealing with recruitment issues, which will only get worse if workers don’t receive real wage increases. Delbridge said that many employees are leaving for other opportunities where they can receive better pay.

“We’re being fair, were being reasonable with our ask,” he said.

“We’re willing to take a reduction with our standard of living. We understand that the employer has economic challenges as well, but so do we as working-class families, and we’ll share that burden with you. We’ll work with you, but you can’t put it all on us.”

CUPE 500 added that the city still has time to work with them to prevent a strike, but the “ball is in their court.

“We are asking the city to come back to the table and put an end to this,” Delbridge said.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment.