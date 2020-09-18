WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is stepping in to help school divisions with traffic flow after finding problems at some schools.

"We all want to ensure parents and students are getting to and from school as safe as possible," said Mayor Brian Bowman. "Over the last number of weeks, our public works department has identified a number of concerns over the way traffic is being managed around schools."

Bowman said the city has reached out to all school divisions to work on solutions. He noted each school is different, so the city is seeking info on traffic management around each one.

The traffic problems stem from changes due to COVID-19, according to the city.

"Drivers, in particular, are reminded to adhere to parking and loading restriction as well as reduced speed school zones," said Bowman.

Parents with traffic-related concerns are asked to contact their school division.

"We all have a role to play in keeping our students safe," said Bowman.

TRAFFIC AT COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The city has also reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority about traffic at COVID-19 testing sites.

"Demand at testing sites has picked up recently and the corresponding traffic flow around the site has also spiked," said Bowman.

The public works department is looking at traffic flows around the sites to see about possible solutions.

The city is also reminding drivers to be careful around intersections near the sites.

This is a developing story. More details to come.