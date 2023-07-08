City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade

The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.

The blockade began Thursday evening after comments from Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who said the province would not move forward with a search of the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in the landfill.

Alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with their deaths, as well as the death of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found last year at the city-owned Brady Road Landfill.

More supporters showed up at the Brady Road blockade Friday, forcing the city to shut down the entire facility. "Participants of the blockade have confirmed they have no intention to allow access into the facility any time soon," said the city in an email to CTV News.

The city said the full operation of the landfill is essential, and has declared the situation an emergency.

"The blockade is a violation of both city by-laws and provisions under provincial legislation, and is placing the city at risk of violating environmental licence requirements. We have determined that these actions constitute an emergency to the health and safety of the citizens of Winnipeg and users of the facility," said the city email.

Late Friday afternoon, the city issued an order for protesters to dismantle the blockade and leave.

"Under the authority granted to the CAO by the emergency management by-law, the city issued an order to vacate to the individuals who are blocking the roadway and ordered them to restore full access to the facility by Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m."

Winnipeg police were on scene when the order was given. "Our police liaison team has continued to engage throughout the demonstration at the Brady landfill site and did stand by while city representatives issued the order to protesters," said an email from the Winnipeg Police Service.