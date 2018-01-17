The city is set to do an internal probe into the Sterling Lyon Parkway controversy.

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee passed a motion by Charleswood Coun. Marty Morantz for an audit.

The investigation would focus on how information is shared between city staff, senior brass and councillors.

Morantz wants the audit prioritized ahead of others.

Homeowners living south of Wilkes were blindsided by a plan to build the road extension through their neighbourhood.

Documents have surfaced suggesting senior officials including Morantz and the CAO were aware of the so called “rogue route.”

Both say they did not know about the plan.