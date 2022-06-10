City puts $1.3M for community centre upgrades

Twenty community centres in Winnipeg will be getting a helping hand from the city for some much-needed repairs.

The city has approved $1.3 million in grants to 20 city-owned community centres to go towards facility repairs, upgrades, retrofits, safety improvements, and renovation projects.

"The funding being announced today really is an investment in community," Mayor Brian Bowman said on Friday. "The pandemic has really underscored just the importance and the valuable places that they are for physical and mental wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of our communities."

Bowman said community centres have been host to countless memories – from nights spent at socials, community fundraiser events, or… "An evening game of shinny on a much cooler winter evening – there is nothing better than the sound of hockey at night on an outdoor rink in Winnipeg."

"Many occasions creating lasting memories really are in our community centres."

Adria Mielke, president of the Windsor Community Centre, said the grant funds they will be receiving are going to help upgrade the south outdoor rink this year.

"The club is the heart of this community, so these upgrades will improve our ability to provide outdoor leisure activities to our residents and will strengthen our community," she said.

The city said the following community centres will be receiving grants:

Bord Aire

Burton Cummings

Central

Chalmers

Champlain

Dakota

East Elmwood

Glenwood

Greendell Park

Luxton

Norquay

Northwood

Norwood

Notre Dame

Sinclair Park

South Winnipeg

St. Norbert

Transcona East End

Weston

Windsor

The community centres were approved through the spring intake of the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program. More information about the program can be found online.