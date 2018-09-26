

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is looking for a large spruce to display at city hall over the Christmas season and has put out a call for potential donors.

Homeowners who have an accessible spruce, in the range of 12 to 15 metres tall, on the front yard of their property could have it removed for free.

Staff with the urban forestry branch will select the most suitable tree, which should be symmetrical and free of brown needles.

Homeowners who would like their tree to be considered are asked to contact 311.

More information is available online.