

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg had its phone lines flooded with calls of no water.

The city’s water and waste department unveiled a report that said it received a spike in calls from homes with no water during the recent cold snap. A total of 539 calls were made from Jan. 29 to 31, mainly due to frozen pipes.

Of the 539 calls, 281 occurred on Jan. 30 alone; a new record for most calls in a single day in the last 10 years.

“Normally we get 150 calls a month,” said Tim Shanks, manager of water services.

“So when we get 280 a day, it’s a lot.”

A total of 394 homes are experiencing freezing within their internal plumbing this winter.

Silver Heights resident Nancy Duykers said she’s never experienced her entire plumbing freeze until the recent cold weather, and said she tried many ways to thaw her pipes.

“I kept a heater on them and it did nothing, not one drop water would come out of the tap,” Duykers said. She said she had to call a plumber to have new pipes installed.

Daniel Boissonneault, owner of AFM Plumbing & Heating, said every homeowner should be aware on where their water lines run throughout their home. He said every pipe should have air circulation to prevent it from freezing.

“You want the pipe exposed,” Boissonneault said.

“I’ve been in old houses where nothing was done since they were built 70 years ago and they have water lines stapled to the wall, and never an issue.”

According to the report, as of Feb. 1, 226 addresses are left to attend to. Shanks said he expects the backlog to clear up by this weekend.