City administrators are recommending area councillors approve plans submitted for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

The former Vimy Arena site has already been rezoned from parks and recreation to residential multi-family to make way for the long term drug treatment facility.

Now plans that include the size of the building, fencing, parking and landscaping are before the Assiniboia Community Committee. The report says the centre will be two storeys, with 75 parking stalls and a five foot fence on the north side separating the property from park space.

Councillors on the committee will vote on the submission Tuesday.

Several area residents are against the project over concerns about the loss of green and recreation space as well as safety.

