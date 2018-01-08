City planners are rejecting a patio expansion for Cafe 22 on Corydon Avenue.

According to a report at city hall, owners of the restaurant want to extend a sidewalk patio to the street.

Planners say the patio expansion could cause safety issues because of traffic volumes in the area. They also cite the loss of parking and loading space as an issue.

The owner is appealing the decision arguing another business on Corydon has a similar patio. He also says he has a letter of support from the Corydon Biz.

The appeal is set to be heard in February.