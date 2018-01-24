

CTV Winnipeg





More money than ever before will be spent on road projects in Winnipeg in 2018, according to the City of Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, the city and the federal government announced $116 million to fund more than 150 road projects.

The money will be divided between two types of projects.

Funding for major street and sidewalk work has been set at $55.7 million, and $60.3 million will be spent on local streets, back lanes, local sidewalks, recreational walkways and bike paths.

Major roadway projects include reconstruction of McGregor St. between Selkirk and Mountain Avenues and the reconstruction of Fermor Avenue between St. Anne's Road and Archibald Street.

Of the $116 million dedicated for the projects -- $11 million is set to come from the federal gas tax fund.

The city also shared the full list of streets scheduled for renewal: