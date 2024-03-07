City releases Spring/Summer Leisure Guide

Whether you’re looking to hit the ice or dive in, Winnipeggers seeking recreational programming can check out the city’s new Spring/Summer Leisure Guide.

The city unveiled its spring and summer programming, including skating and swimming, Thursday morning.

Classes are available for viewing on the City of Winnipeg’s website.

Registration for all spring and summer activities, with the exception of summer swimming, starts on March 19 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents and March 21 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

You can register online, by calling 311 or in-person at the city’s registration centre at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex on March 19 between 8 a.m. and noon, at 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface at 170 Goulet Street, and at any city indoor pool during regular operating hours.

French services are available at 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface, Bonivital Pool and Margaret Grant Pool.

Those planning to register online are encouraged to check that they are able to successfully log into their online account before registration starts.

Anyone experiencing difficulty accessing their account is advised to call 311.