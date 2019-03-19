

CTV Winnipeg





Tuesday marks the last full day of winter and as springtime approaches, the City of Winnipeg is working to repair streets impacted by icy conditions and prepare for potential flooding.

STREET MAINTENANCE

City crews are currently working to fix potholes across the city, focusing their efforts on main routes, bus routes and collector streets.

Roads are still being monitored for ice, and salt will be used if necessary. Crews are also opening frozen curb inlets and catch basins, and clearing ditches and culverts so that snow run-off will be drained.

FLOOD PREP – SANDBAGS NOW AVAILABLE

City staff have been working on flood preparations for weeks.

The city said it’s in the process of reviewing flood protection measures and is preparing for temporary and permanent pumping, closing river gates and sealing manholes.

Residents whose properties are being threatened by overland flooding can pick up sandbags from the city, provided they show photo ID proving they live in Winnipeg. Sand bags are available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations: 1220 Pacific Avenue, 1539 Waverley Street and 960 Thomas Avenue.

The city said springtime thaws also add to the risk of basement flooding and asks people to take the proper precautions to protect their homes, which include: arranging for a plumber to install a backup valve and sump pit with pump; inspecting backup valves and sump pump drainage systems; ensuring drainage is directed away from the home and the earth is built up around the house.

Homeowners are reminded it’s illegal to drain sump pump water into the basement floor drain or any other part of the plumbing system.

DANGERS OF THINNING ICE

As the temperatures warm up, the ice on drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers continues to thin out.

Skating ponds and outdoor rinks are closed for the season, and parents and teachers are asked to speak to kids about the dangers of these waterways and falling through thin ice.

The city reminds residents that while specific locations have ”Danger – Thin Ice” signs, all ice is dangerous even if there’s no sign in place.