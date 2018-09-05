Right now students at the University of Manitoba and University of Winnipeg pay a reduced fee for a universal pass even if they don't ride the bus.

Now, Red River College could be the next school to get on board.

Taxpayers currently spend more than $2 million annually for the universal transit pass program, to give students at U of M and U of W a break on their bus fares.

A report, which will be in front the city’s standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works on Friday, recommends expanding the program for students at Red River College's Princess Street and Notre Dame campuses.

It would cost the city an additional $1.5 million, which includes service enhancements to accommodate an anticipated increase in ridership.

Infrastructure and public works committee chairperson, Coun. Matt Allard supports the expansion.

"I think the U-Pass is a great story,” said Allard. “Not only does it make using the bus affordable for students but I think it also builds a culture that makes using the bus something that you do every day to commute."

Since its inception more people have been taking transit; the report notes a 25 per cent increase in bus ridership at U of M's Fort Garry campus between 2017 and 2018.

The Red River College Students’ Association (RRCSA) held a referendum last spring with a majority supporting the implementation of a universal bus pass.

It's a mandatory fee of $270 dollars a year tacked on to tuition even if students don't ride the bus.

That doesn't sit well with Red River and U of M student Robyn McRae.

"If they had more options to opt out that would be good because I know at the University of Manitoba, if you have a parking spot, that doesn't matter,” said McRae. “You still have to pay for your parking space and your bus pass which really sucks because then you have to pay double."

There are exemptions if you live out of town, take Handi-Transit or already have a valid U-Pass from another school.

If the U-Pass at Red River goes ahead, the report indicates four additional buses would be needed at a cost of $2.6 million.

It’s a move that would save Red River College automotive student Russeth Lumbres about $50 a month.

"I go to school every day. I bus pretty much everywhere,” said Lumbres. "That fifty bucks would save me a lot."

According to the report the soonest the service could be added to RRC would be 2020, the same year existing agreements with U of M and U of W expire and have to be renewed.

Given the timing for implementation, the RRCSA said in a statement it's unfortunate students who voted in favour of the U-Pass will not have the opportunity to use it.

The students’ association said it will continue to work with the city and Winnipeg Transit to get the U-Pass implemented as soon as possible.