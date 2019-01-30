A new report says Winnipeg taxi fares should no longer include a higher fee for accessibility service.

Right now an extra $12.65 accessibility fee is charged for door to door service.

Winnipeg's first annual report on vehicles for hire says no other major Canadian city has this higher tariff.

"It is unfair to charge a premium fare for a service that is necessary for many passengers with accessibility requirements," reads the report.

It goes on to say the city expects the service to continue without the added charge.