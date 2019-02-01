The final numbers are in for Winnipeg’s projected 2018 surpluses, and the news keeps getting better.

At year’s end the city has a $19.5 million dollar operating surplus – that’s up from the last projection of $14.2 million.

The city says favourable weather conditions in December contributed to the increase as snow clearing operations were less than anticipated.

Transit’s surplus ended higher as well, from $12.8 million to $13.6 million.