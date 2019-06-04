Another strange twist has emerged in the ongoing funding feud between the City of Winnipeg and the province.

Earlier this year, the city reported it received a $2.2 million cheque from the Pallister government for partial payment of the bus rapid transit line. At the time, the city said trust conditions were placed on the cheque.

Now a report to Winnipeg’s finance committee says the city can’t accept the conditions and has marked the cheque return to sender.

“This cheque was not deposited and subsequently was returned to the Province as the City Solicitor was unable to accept the trust conditions that the Province sought to impose,” the report said.

Finance chair Scott Gillingham says he’ll be asking city officials to provide more details at his committee’s next meeting on Friday.

“The trust conditions on the $2.2 million payment were related to a request from the province to amend the Southwest Rapid Transit way funding agreement. City administration, including legal services, reviewed the trust conditions and determined they were not acceptable and so returned the $2.2 million,” said Gillingham.

In response, the province said the project came in under budget and the city still has a $69-million contingency allowance which is not part of the contract and is “offside” the payment conditions.

“Our respective officials will continue to work cooperatively on these administrative issues but we can’t continue to overstate the contract value,” wrote a provincial spokesperson.