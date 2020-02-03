WINNIPEG -- The city released its Financial Status Report on Monday, showing Winnipeg ended 2019 with a $1.1 million deficit.

This is being viewed as a considerable improvement compared to the last forecasted deficit in November.

That report showed at that time the city was facing a shortfall of $6.7 million.

There was fear the extreme snowstorm that hit the city in October was going to set Winnipeg back financially.

"While facing fiscal challenges this past year as a result of extreme snow and the October storm events, city departments were able to show discipline to reduce the forecasted deficit position by year-end,” said Councillor Scott Gillingham, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Finance, in a news release.

In January, the province announced a disaster financial assistance program for the events that happened in October and the public service applied for assistance through the program.

The $1.1 million will be transferred from the financial stabilization reserve fund to the general revenue fund to eliminate the deficit.