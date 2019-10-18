WINNIPEG -- Property tax hikes in Winnipeg could remain the same and spending cuts could be on the way over the next four years.

The mayor’s executive policy committee outlined plans for the new four-year budget process, which includes an annual tax hike of 2.33 per cent with most of that dedicated to roads.

A news release lays out the departments which will see small annual increases:

Annual increase of two per cent (2020-2023)

Winnipeg Police Service;

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service;

Transit;

Water and Waste.

Annual increase of 1.5 per cent (2020-2023)

Public Works

Annual increases of 0.5 per cent (2020-2023)

Community Services

The release says all other departments budgets will be frozen at current levels.

“All other tax-supported city departments and special operating agencies will be asked to hold their operating budgets steady over the 4 year budget period at the levels approved in the 2019 Operating Budget,” it says.

The release also says infrastructure funding projections will take a hit to deal with the city’s operating deficit.

“In order to help balance the multi-year operating budgets, the recommended annual cash investment to the capital budget is $20 million instead of the previously forecasted levels of approximately $65 to $70 million annually,” it says.