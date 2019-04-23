The city's investigation into the property department is nearing completion.

An internal probe was launched after a private investigator alleged more than a dozen city workers were caught on video doing personal activities on the job.

Property director John Kiernan says around 70 interviews with staff have been done and the review is expected to be done in two weeks.

Kiernan says in some cases some of the conduct can be explained due to flex hours. But he says in other instances there hasn't been sufficient answers for some of the "observations."

"There does seem to be reasonable cause for further investigation, absolutely," said Kiernan.

City council is set to vote this week on a motion to make as much of the findings as possible public.

Last week Premier Brian Pallister announced his government is launching its own probe into the department.