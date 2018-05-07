Featured
City’s watch over water usage set to start
Winnipeg City staff will start doing annual checks on water meters today.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 3:20PM CST
Winnipeg’s annual water reading program is set to start today as city staff begin to make the rounds to homes.
The city does a yearly check of water meter readings in every household to ensure people are being accurately billed for their usage.
City staff will be visiting homes between 2:30 p.m until the evening, and will only be knocking on side and front doors.
The program will continue until the end of August.