Winnipeg’s annual water reading program is set to start today as city staff begin to make the rounds to homes.

The city does a yearly check of water meter readings in every household to ensure people are being accurately billed for their usage.

City staff will be visiting homes between 2:30 p.m until the evening, and will only be knocking on side and front doors.

The program will continue until the end of August.