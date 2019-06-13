

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is asking for feedback as they plan to undertake a transportation study of Marion Street between Lagimodiere Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road.

The study called “Moving on Marion” will identify potential cost-effective improvements to safety, transportation, access, livability, and community development.

Before beginning the study, the city wants Winnipeggers to help identify areas for improvement and scope.

The city is holding a workshop at Archwood Community Club on June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To participate, the city is asking people to RSVP to marion@winnipeg.ca or call 204-986-4243.

Winnipeggers can also participate online through a survey until June 30.

Visit winnipeg.ca/movingonmarion for more information.