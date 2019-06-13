Featured
City seeks feedback on new Marion Street transportation study
“Moving on Marion” will identify potential cost-effective improvements to safety, transportation, access, livability, and community development. Before beginning the study, the city wants Winnipeggers to help identify areas for improvement and scope. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 10:21AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is asking for feedback as they plan to undertake a transportation study of Marion Street between Lagimodiere Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road.
The study called “Moving on Marion” will identify potential cost-effective improvements to safety, transportation, access, livability, and community development.
Before beginning the study, the city wants Winnipeggers to help identify areas for improvement and scope.
The city is holding a workshop at Archwood Community Club on June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To participate, the city is asking people to RSVP to marion@winnipeg.ca or call 204-986-4243.
Winnipeggers can also participate online through a survey until June 30.
Visit winnipeg.ca/movingonmarion for more information.