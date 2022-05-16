City seeks feedback on possible new cycling routes

Winnipeg -

The City of Winnipeg wants your input on where to build new active transportation routes linking Downtown to St. Boniface.

As part of its pedestrian and cycling strategic plans, the city is looking at four options to improve accessibility from the Provencher Bridge and Esplanade Riel through to the multi-use path on Archibald Street.

The project will include improving connections to the Southeast Corridor, the Tache Promenade and through to the Notre Dame Street bridge over the Seine River.

The city is offering three possible routing options west of the Seine and one recommended route east of the Seine to Archibald Street:

West Option A: Provencher Boulevard (as a standalone route through the area);

West Option B: A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher Boulevard with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale Avenue (south of Provencher Boulevard) and Notre Dame Street (north of Provencher Boulevard);

West Option C: A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale (south of Provencher) and Dumoulin Street (north of Provencher).

The city is offering one recommended design for east of the Seine with a route incorporating Nadeau Street, Notre Dame Street, La Fleche Street, and La Verendrye Street to connect to Archibald Street.

Residents may obtain more information and provide feedback on the options through a webpage.

The city is accepting feedback until June 14, 2022.