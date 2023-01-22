City seeks public feedback on St. James Civic Centre plans

The city is looking for public feedback on design plans for the St. James Civic Centre.

City planners are seeking input from area residents on the early design phases of the 50-year-old, multi-sports facility, as well as on recreation programs residents would like to see there.

The city said critical structural, mechanical, and accessibility upgrades have recently completed that will help accommodate the facility’s expansion.

In July 2021, the Government of Canada, Province of Manitoba, and City of Winnipeg announced $14 million in funding for the St. James Civic Centre Expansion project.

The project will include new multi-purpose and meeting rooms, a community kitchen, as well as improvements to the auditorium, building entry, and washrooms.

Residents can provide their input on design plans through an online survey, which will be available until Feb. 8. People can also attend an open house at the St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Avenue, on Feb. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.