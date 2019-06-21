The City of Winnipeg has settled out of court with the lawyer it fired over a botched water treatment plant lawsuit.

In January 2018, Denise Pambrun sued the city for wrongful dismissal.

Now sources say the two sides have come to an amicable settlement. A notice of discontinuance has been filed in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Costs of the settlement have not been disclosed. The city will only confirm the matter has been discontinued and will not comment further.

A lawyer for Pambrun declined comment.

A $20 million lawsuit over deficiencies with the city’s water treatment plant went down the drain over a missed deadline in court. At the time, the city said Pambrun was to blame for the mistake.

In her claim, Pambrun alleged she was let go without cause and no compensation.