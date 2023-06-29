City shuts down two arenas after traces of mould found

The City of Winnipeg has shut down two of its arenas to address mould issues before the winter sports season begins.

The city is currently conducting mould remediation at Century Arenaat 1377 Clarence Avenue and St. Vital Arenaat 580 St Anne's Road.

The city inspected all of its arenas that have wood ceilings with reflective covering and identified traces of mould in both arenas. Regular air testing has confirmed no public safety risk. However, remediation is going ahead as a preventative measure at the two locations.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of July, allowing both facilities to re-open well ahead of winter recreation activities.