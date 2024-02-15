City stops pipe leak that caused millions of litres of raw sewage to spill into Red River

A major pipe leak that caused over 100 million litres of untreated sewage to spew into the Red River has been stopped.

A city spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg crews patched the leak as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spill originated from two pipes in the wastewater bypass system on the Fort Garry Bridge.

The bypass system is on the side of the roadway along the eastbound part of the bridge.

According to the city, one lane of traffic is closed while the second bypass pipe needed for wet weather flows is being set up.

The city estimates the second pipe should be installed by the end of the week, at which time traffic lanes should reopen.

“The bypass piping will be there for an extended period – likely well into 2025 – while we work on replacing the permanent pipes that cross under the river,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

“We will be actively monitoring the new bypass system to ensure there are no operational issues.”

The leak initially began at 7 a.m. on Feb. 7.

The city says the spill is linked to an incident in November 2023, when one of the two river crossing pipes that service this location began leaking.

It was immediately taken out of service, but the other pipe was also found to be in poor condition. However, it could still handle the flow of the river.

Both pipes were installed in 1970, the city said, and were used to direct sewage flow from southwest Winnipeg to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant.

Last week, city crews began to work on building a bypass system at the Fort Garry Bridge. However, two days after the work started, the other pipe failed.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen