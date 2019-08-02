

CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is suspending its mosquito fogging program as of Friday.

It says the city-wide trap count average sits at 87, but with yesterday’s fogging the number is expected to decrease.

The city announced on July 26 that it would be fogging for mosquitos for the first time since 2016.

In order for fogging to take place, a number of factors need to be at play, which include:

- The city-wide “Adulticiding Factor Analysis” must be high;

- The city-wide average trap count must be at 25 female mosquitos for two nights in a row;

- One or more quadrants of the city needs to be in the range of 100 female mosquitos.

The city is going to continue to monitor traps and a public service announcement will be issued if fogging resumes.