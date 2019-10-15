WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is looking for help paying for the cleanup costs of the snow storm.

Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee passed a motion to apply for disaster financial assistance from the province.

Bowman says he wants clarity sooner rather than later on DFA request to prov and feds. — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) October 15, 2019

The motion says the city experienced an unprecedented weather event that included unseasonal and extreme rain, snow and wind resulting in significant property and tree damage.

The motion said the cost of the storm “will impose an unreasonable financial burden” on the city.

Winnipeg had already declared a state of emergency over the weekend, enabling more resources to be deployed for the cleanup.