City to begin Elm Bark Beetle Control Program next week
The City of Winnipeg is planning to cut back on the spread of Dutch Elm Disease by targeting the beetles that are carrying the disease.
The city's Elm Bark Beetle Control Program is scheduled to begin on Monday, weather permitting.
"With below-normal precipitation occurring this year and the last few years, the City’s elm population is at a higher risk of succumbing to (Dutch Elm Disease) and control of the beetle will help to reduce the spread of the disease," the city said in a news release Friday.
The control program includes spraying a chemical product directly onto the lower portion of the tree trunk. The city said treatment will happen between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. depending on the weather.
Winnipeg residents can receive daily phone or email notifications for elm bark beetle control activities, or can register online. The city said it would be releasing weekly public service announcements on Fridays showing which areas will be treated in the following week.
The city said the control program will begin in the following areas:
Insect Management Area 19
- Maple Grove Park
- Normand Park
- River Park South
- St. Vital Centre
- Vista
Insect Management Area 20
- St. Vital Perimeter South
Insect Management Area 21
- La Barriere
- Parc La Salle
- Perrault
- Richmond Lakes
- St. Norbert
- Trappistes
- Turnbull Drive
Insect Management Area 31
- Central River Heights
- J.B. Mitchell
- Mathers
- Sir John Franklin
- South River Heights
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
BREAKING | Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
No parties doing enough to address students' issues, experts warn
With a little over one week left in the 2021 federal election campaign, experts are raising concerns that party leaders have not addressed the issues impacting post-secondary students enough, potentially hampering voter turnout among young Canadians.
Even one COVID-19 vaccine dose can boost mental health, study finds
On top of providing protection against COVID-19, new research has shown that getting even a single vaccine dose can improve mental health.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
-
Parole eligibility still undecided for Sask. man convicted of murdering wife
A Saskatoon judge is still undecided on the parole eligibility of a man who was convicted of murder after stabbing his wife.
-
Murder trial witness rejects defence's argument that Greg and Sheree Fertuck were reconciling
A witness in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial on Friday rejected the defence’s suggestion that Greg and his estranged wife, Sheree, were reconciling.
Regina
-
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
-
Video shows protestors destroying memorial for residential school victims
A video captured by CTV News shows two protestors destroying a memorial on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building steps.
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
Calgary
-
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
-
Airdrie-East MLA accused of 'undermining Alberta's vaccination efforts' with social media posts
The Facebook page of Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt was updated Wednesday night with an image championing freedom of vaccination choice. Now, the NDP is calling for her removal from caucus.
-
Alberta to assess current COVID-19 health measures before considering new ones
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, accused of not doing enough to stop a COVID-19 surge swamping hospitals, says the government wants to see the effect of recent health restrictions before adding any new ones.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
-
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
Alberta to assess current COVID-19 health measures before considering new ones
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, accused of not doing enough to stop a COVID-19 surge swamping hospitals, says the government wants to see the effect of recent health restrictions before adding any new ones.
Toronto
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
-
Ontario man beat 3 neighbours with metal pole over noise complaint, police say
An Ontario man faces a raft of criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a number of his neighbours with a metal pole after what began as a dispute over a noise complaint.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
-
Quebec kids' hospitals packed, not with COVID-19 but 'unprecedented' surge in other viruses
Quebec children's hospitals are packed, but it's not with COVID-19 cases -- there's been an unprecedented explosion of wintertime viruses appearing in the summer among kids. The province is creating special pediatric clinics to help with the overflow.
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police investigating discovery of human remains at recycling plant
Ottawa police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city’s southeast end.
-
Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months
A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 since early July.
-
Senators expect capacity crowds to be allowed to start NHL season
The Ottawa Senators say they expect to be able to host capacity crowds when the NHL regular season starts next month.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say
Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road that left two people injured.
-
MRI at North Bay's hospital closed until mid-November
People in the North Bay area who urgently need an MRI will have to travel out of town until November.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
-
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region adds 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Vancouver
-
After exposure of Vancouver 'sweetheart deal,' B.C. promises action on social housing project
A little over a week after the exposure of a "sweetheart deal" in a major Vancouver social housing project, the province is promising action with an agreement to expedite construction.
-
Vancouver breaks decades-old weather record; temperatures expected to drop in coming days
Warm temperatures on Thursday led Vancouver to break a decades-old weather record, Environment Canada's preliminary data shows.
-
Chemotherapy drug puts young kids at high risk of hearing loss, B.C. study finds
A new study out of a B.C. university is giving insight into the long-term effects a chemotherapy drug can have on young children battling cancer.
Vancouver Island
-
Police confirm 7-year-old child killed in Sooke crash, 4 others in hospital
Mounties have confirmed that a seven-year-old child died in a car crash Tuesday near Sooke, B.C., and say investigators will require significant time to determine what caused the collision that also injured four others.
-
Victoria police officers 'severely assaulted,' taken to hospital: VicPD
Two Victoria police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted Friday, according to the police department.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at Victoria temporary housing sites
Multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases have been identified in Victoria’s temporary housing facilities.