City to begin elm bark beetle control program Sept, 3
Weather permitting, spraying will start Tuesday, Sept. 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. (File image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 11:04AM CST
The City of Winnipeg will begin a spraying program to control elm bark beetles.
Weather permitting, spraying will start Tuesday, Sept. 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Initial target zones for the program include the following insect management areas:
- 39 - Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial;
- 40 - Kensington, Minto, Polo Park, St. Matthews, West Wolseley;
- 41 - Armstrong Point, Broadway - Assiniboine, Legislature, Portage & Main, South Portage, The Forks, West Broadway, Wolseley;
- 42 - Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage - Ellice, Spence, West Alexander.
The city says only the lower 50 centimetres of each tree trunk need to be sprayed, which will be done by workers using portable spraying equipment.