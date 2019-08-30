

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg will begin a spraying program to control elm bark beetles.

Weather permitting, spraying will start Tuesday, Sept. 3 between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Initial target zones for the program include the following insect management areas:

39 - Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial;

40 - Kensington, Minto, Polo Park, St. Matthews, West Wolseley;

41 - Armstrong Point, Broadway - Assiniboine, Legislature, Portage & Main, South Portage, The Forks, West Broadway, Wolseley;

42 - Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage - Ellice, Spence, West Alexander.

The city says only the lower 50 centimetres of each tree trunk need to be sprayed, which will be done by workers using portable spraying equipment.