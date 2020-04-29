WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has announced it will be conducting controlled burns in various areas across the city beginning this week.

In a release on Wednesday, the city said if weather permits, it will begin the natural burning on Thursday.

"Fire plays an important role in the preservation and restoration of prairies. Lack of fire allows weeds to invade these endangered plant communities," the city said in a release. "Controlled burns have been conducted by the City in Winnipeg's tall grass prairies since 1986."

The city said the controlled burns are scheduled through to June 12. They will be conducted in suitable wind conditions with appropriate fire guards in place.

More information about the controlled burns can be forum on the City of Winnipeg website.