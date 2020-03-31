WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will be discussing whether to call a local state of emergency at a special council meeting Friday, according to Mayor Brian Bowman.

During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Brian Bowman said the special meeting will allow council to review a report regarding the deferral of property and business taxes as well as have council vote on whether to call a state of local emergency.

“As the situation evolves over the coming weeks, I want to make sure that our public service has all and any available tools that they might need to protect public health and safety,” said Bowman.

“That’s why I thought it would be appropriate to have council review and consider calling for a local state of emergency.”

Bowman said details about a relief package being brought forward in the report that the public service is currently working on are expected to be made public by Thursday. Council will consider that report during Friday’s meeting.

“This is in response to calls from property owners and businesses for some relief in addition to what we’ve been able to offer to date,” said Bowman.

CTV News Winnipeg will be providing an update on the outcome of Friday’s special meeting.