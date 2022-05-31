City to discuss changes to development rules around the airport

A report to the city is recommending changes to the Airport Vicinity Protection Area.

The City's Property and Development Committee is set to discuss the changes to its bylaws regarding the rules for the development around the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

A report to the committee is recommending the decades-old Airport Vicinity Protection Area Secondary Plan Bylaw be repealed, and the decision from city council to update the plan be rescinded.

The changes would ease restrictions on major residential development including at the old stadium site and around Polo Park Mall – areas being eyed by developers for residential developments.

Some people have previously expressed concerns about development in the area due to the potential for noise complaints caused by planes flying overhead.

The proposed changes are the result of a new plan the province adopted in August 2021. It limits development to minor infilling and the replacement of buildings on land adjacent to the airport, and allows new or replacement infill development on land further from the airport, subject to indoor noise levels.

The plan also overrides the City of Winnipeg bylaws, including its Airport Vicinity Protection Area Secondary Plan, which has been in place since 1994.

The report said the provincial plan largely governs the land use requirements around the airport, leaving the city's Airport Vicinity Protection Area Secondary Plan largely redundant and inconsistent with the regulation. This requires the city to either amend or repeal its plan.

The report will be discussed at the city's Property and Development Committee Meeting next week. If passed, the changes to the bylaw would also require second and third reading from council.