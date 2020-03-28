City to help Winnipeg Harvest during virus
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:31PM CST
File image
WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Winnipeg Harvest has become busier and is in need of more volunteers.
Mayor Brian Bowman announced Saturday that the city will be stepping up to help the organization sort food and stock hampers.
The city said 25 staff will be redeployed to help Winnipeg Harvest.
"The City has been working closely with Winnipeg Harvest, as we understand they have a high need for additional volunteers," a spokesperson said to CTV News in an email.
The extra 25 staff will all be employees from Community Services.