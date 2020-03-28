WINNIPEG -- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Winnipeg Harvest has become busier and is in need of more volunteers.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Saturday that the city will be stepping up to help the organization sort food and stock hampers.

City of Winnipeg staff are being redeployed to help @winnipegharvest sort and stock hampers. As we face COVID-19 as a community, our most vulnerable residents need us now more than ever. #SupportLocal #COVID19 https://t.co/9CTYGfn6VZ @cityofwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/8SGw7LsWdV — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) March 28, 2020

The city said 25 staff will be redeployed to help Winnipeg Harvest.

"The City has been working closely with Winnipeg Harvest, as we understand they have a high need for additional volunteers," a spokesperson said to CTV News in an email.

The extra 25 staff will all be employees from Community Services.