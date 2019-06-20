The City of Winnipeg is set to pay for the documents and video, allegedly showing city inspectors slacking on the job.

The group behind the private probe has refused to hand the information to the city.

Now, a city spokesperson confirms, the city is in the process of “receiving” the report and finalizing legal requirements to do so. The spokesperson says there is a cost to get the documents so the city will be paying $18,000.

The spokesperson says while this is a unique situation, it’s not uncommon for an organization to rely on external reports or services to assist with an investigation.

The city is doing its own probe into the allegations and says it should be completed within the next several weeks.

CTV News has not independently verified the video and documents.