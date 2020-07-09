WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will respond to a recent court decision regarding the city’s impact fees Thursday afternoon.

The mayor, along with Michael Jack, the city’s chief corporate services officer, will speak to media at 1:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench ordered the City of Winnipeg to refund fees collected to developers and builders. In his decision, Justice James Edmond wrote the bylaw and resolution regarding the impact fees "imposes a constitutionally invalid indirect tax and is not saved as a valid user fee or regulatory charge."

The fees, which were first introduced in 2017, imposed a development charge on developers and builders of $54.73 per square metre of floor area.

Mayor Brian Bowman pushed for the fees, arguing the new communities were not covering the costs of related infrastructure and services.

The city has collected $29.7 million of impact fee revenue as of the end of 2019.

The Manitoba Home Builders' Association, along with several other development companies, questioned if the city had the legal authority to impose impact fees.

-with files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele

This is a developing story. More details to come.