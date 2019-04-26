Featured
City to start its mosquito fight
The city announced Friday crews will begin the seasonal insect control program. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 6:59AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 7:08AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is gearing up for summer by starting its mosquito fight.
The city announced Friday crews will begin the seasonal insect control program.
Crews target mosquito larvae in ditches, pools, and containers and kill them before they reach the flying adult, biting stage.