City to study Winnipeg's traffic noise laws after complaints spike

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg city councillor says a new approach is needed after complaints about traffic noise surged in the city.

St. Boniface City Councillor Matt Allard said there are ongoing problems of loud vehicle noise bothering homeowners.

“I think it’s been across the board. Different councillors have been raising this, some of it for years, but I think this summer was particularly bad with louder vehicles late at night,” Allard told CTV News Winnipeg.

He said current noise standards haven't been changed since the 1980s, and the city has learned a lot about the effects of noise pollution since then.

A motion passed by the city’s infrastructure renewal and public works committee calls on city administrators to look at all policies regarding vehicle noise, and how they can be better managed.

"We know that these standards are so old that if we approved a development today using the old standard, we know that 20 years from now, when there's a busy road beside residences that becomes busy and starts making noise, we know there are going to be complaints, and then we know that we're probably going to be on the hook for mitigation measures,” Allard said.

“So there's a whole bunch of reasons why we need to be doing this work.”

The Winnipeg Police Service is currently tasked with enforcing the city’s sound bylaw, and Allard said it’s not realistic to expect the service to be following up on those infractions during busy shifts.

A previous report suggested using photo enforcement for noise from vehicles revving engines or playing loud music late at night. However, the province denied the city’s request.

This latest report will suggest other ways the problem can be addressed.

Allard said he hopes Manitoba’s newly sworn-in Premier Heather Stefanson will have more of an open mind to these requests.

“So I think it’s taking another kick at the can, but this time it’s looking to do something a bit bigger, to really see what it would cost to do a full review, and then from that review, how do we deal with these complaints,” Allard said.

- With files from Jon Hendricks