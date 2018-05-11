Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city will now sue one of the firms involved in the construction of the police headquarters project.

On Tuesday Bowman announced arbitration over building deficiencies with Caspian and design consultants AAR was the only option because the construction contract prevented the city from going to court.

On Friday the mayor says AAR is refusing to go to arbitration so the city now has the right to file a lawsuit against that company.

Bowman says he doesn't know if Caspian has responded.

The city also revealed former CAO Phil Sheegl signed the contract on behalf of the city.