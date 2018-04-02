A new report outlines ways the City of Winnipeg could save money and improve snow clearing efforts.

The public works department is planning a trial that would see a granite chip additive mixed to winter sand. The city wants to determine if the material will improve conditions on snow and ice covered intersections. If all goes well it could lead to money savings during spring cleanup, as less sand would be on the streets and it could make it easier to reuse and recycle the material.

The report also says a pilot project spraying beet juice on slippery roads was successful but the cost of the environmentally friendly option has been a challenge.

On snow removal, the department is adding three or four devices, known as snow gates, to city owned graders for 2018/2019 to see if they can reduce windrows at intersections and front driveways.

The city is also eyeing a move to use more broom attachments to sidewalk snow clearers for snowfalls less than two centimeters. This has already been done Downtown.

The report also says new housing developments need to be designed better. It says curbside sidewalks, large driveways and bike paths leave little room for snow to be cleared away.

Snow contracts and rules could also change. The city may:

Explore the opportunity to redefine contract boundaries to support current and future growth in the city.

Explore the requirement of truck plows in those contract areas that currently do not have a provision for truck plows.

Explore the requirement for sidewalk and cycle path snow clearing along Pembina Hwy as part of contract.

Explore the implementation of city forces responsible for truck plowing on the inner ring road.

Review the framework for penalties.

Require all curb and sod damage repairs to be complete by July 30.

Finally, to get more use out of current equipment, the city is looking at a cost benefit of adding grass mowers to sidewalk snow machines. The report says this can add 900 hours to a unit each year at a cost of $8,800.