WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will provide an update on the city’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 Friday morning.

The mayor is scheduled to speak at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event.

Joining Bowman is Jay Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre.

In addition to discussions on COVID-19, the city will also give an update on spring cleanup efforts.

Last week, Community Service Ambassadors began patrolling the City of Winnipeg to remind people about public health orders related to physical distancing in Manitoba.

On Thursday, the city announced a partnership aimed at helping seniors feeling isolated due to the pandemic. Seniors will be able to call 311 if they’re in need of assistance.

On Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg temporarily laid off nearly 700 staff members as a result of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.