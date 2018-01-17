Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle is set to vote on the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre project.

The plan would see a 50-bed long term drug treatment facility rise on the Vimy Arena site in Crestview.

If approved the city would sell the land, valued at $1.4 million, to the province for $1.

Several residents, the local councillor, and area MLA are opposed to the project over concerns about the loss of green and recreational spaces.

Broadcaster Scott Oake and his family are behind the centre. Oake has reassured people the facility would be non-profit and the park space around the current building will remain.

If approved by the Executive Policy Committee, the proposal then requires a two-thirds vote at council next week, and rezoning approvals in the future.