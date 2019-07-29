

CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg’s insect control branch says it is taking a wait and see approach to determine if more fogging is necessary to battle mosquitos in the city.

Areas with high trap counts were targeted by the city over the weekend.

Trap numbers averaged around 20 Monday morning, but city officials say it’s possible those numbers are inaccurate because of high winds Sunday night.

The city is hoping to see positive results when the weather improves, but says the effectiveness of Saturday night’s spray is unknown.

The city will not fog Monday night due to cooler temperatures.

“Any temperatures typically below 13 degrees Celsius, mosquito activity is suppressed and to fog when mosquitoes aren’t flying -- there would be no control,” said David Wade from the city’s insect control branch.

The City is hopeful the spray was enough to control the mosquito population – but will spray again if necessary.