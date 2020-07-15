WINNIPEG -- Members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a City of Winnipeg truck on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the collision at 9:10 a.m. in the area of McPhillips Street and Murray Avenue.

The front end of a large moving truck was completely smashed, with the hood of the truck hanging off the front-end, and at least one tire appeared to have been blown.

A City of Winnipeg pick-up truck could also be seen in the ditch.

Winnipeg firefighters and an ambulance responded to the collision, and were on the scene throughout Wednesday morning.

The city said late Wednesday that the truck was parked at the time of the collision.

One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the city said.